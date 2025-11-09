COVER (COVCF) Price Target Decreased by 19.73% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for COVER (OTCPK:COVCF) has been revised to $19.38 / share. This is a decrease of 19.73% from the prior estimate of $24.14 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.04 to a high of $22.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.49% from the latest reported closing price of $12.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in COVER. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COVCF is 0.18%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 990K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 286K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing an increase of 26.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COVCF by 18.56% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 134K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing an increase of 18.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COVCF by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 106K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 58K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COVCF by 18.57% over the last quarter.

