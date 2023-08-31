Coveo Solutions Inc (TSE:CVO) Price Target Increased by 14.86% to 13.01

The average one-year price target for Coveo Solutions Inc (TSE:CVO) has been revised to 13.01 / share. This is an increase of 14.86% from the prior estimate of 11.32 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.80% from the latest reported closing price of 11.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coveo Solutions Inc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVO is 0.01%, an increase of 185.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 108.93% to 39K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 89.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVO by 585.54% over the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

