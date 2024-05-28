News & Insights

Stocks

Coveo Board Member Steps Down, Search for Successor On

May 28, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) has released an update.

Coveo, a leader in enterprise AI platforms, has announced the resignation of board member Frederic Lalonde, a representative of Investissement Quebec. The company is currently collaborating with Investissement Quebec to identify a suitable successor for Lalonde on the board. Coveo remains committed to enhancing digital experiences with its AI-driven solutions that promise personalized interactions and improved business outcomes.

For further insights into TSE:CVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.