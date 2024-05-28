Coveo Board Member Steps Down, Search for Successor On

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) has released an update.

Coveo, a leader in enterprise AI platforms, has announced the resignation of board member Frederic Lalonde, a representative of Investissement Quebec. The company is currently collaborating with Investissement Quebec to identify a suitable successor for Lalonde on the board. Coveo remains committed to enhancing digital experiences with its AI-driven solutions that promise personalized interactions and improved business outcomes.

