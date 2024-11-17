News & Insights

Stocks

Coventry Group’s Director Increases Shareholdings

November 17, 2024 — 11:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Coventry Group Limited has announced a change in the securities holdings of Director Robert James Bulluss, who acquired an additional 10,000 ordinary shares through on-market trades, bringing his total to 1,197,155 shares. The acquisition was completed at an average price of $1.342 per share, reflecting his confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:CYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.