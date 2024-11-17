Coventry Group’s Director Increases Shareholdings

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited has announced a change in the securities holdings of Director Robert James Bulluss, who acquired an additional 10,000 ordinary shares through on-market trades, bringing his total to 1,197,155 shares. The acquisition was completed at an average price of $1.342 per share, reflecting his confidence in the company’s future prospects.

