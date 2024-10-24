Coventry Group’s AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with a strong majority of shareholders voting in favor. The resolutions included the re-election of directors and adoption of the remuneration report, showcasing investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. This positive outcome highlights Coventry Group’s robust governance and shareholder support.

