Coventry Group Reports Final Director Interest

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited has announced the cessation of Andrew Nisbet as a director following his passing, with his last day of directorship being May 1, 2024. Nisbet held a relevant interest in 139,144 ordinary fully paid shares through AndEllie Pty Ltd ATF Nisbet Superannuation Fund, as disclosed to the ASX under listing rule 3.19A.3. The announcement marks the final director’s interest notice for the late Nisbet, with no other securities or contracts listed.

For further insights into AU:CYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.