News & Insights

Stocks

Coventry Group Reports Final Director Interest

May 28, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited has announced the cessation of Andrew Nisbet as a director following his passing, with his last day of directorship being May 1, 2024. Nisbet held a relevant interest in 139,144 ordinary fully paid shares through AndEllie Pty Ltd ATF Nisbet Superannuation Fund, as disclosed to the ASX under listing rule 3.19A.3. The announcement marks the final director’s interest notice for the late Nisbet, with no other securities or contracts listed.

For further insights into AU:CYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.