Coventry Group Limited Director Increases Shareholdings

Coventry Group Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholdings of its director, Alexander James White. On November 29, 2024, White acquired an additional 52,201 shares through on-market trading, raising his total indirect holdings to over 22.27 million shares. This move reflects a strategic investment shift within the company’s leadership.

