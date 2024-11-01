News & Insights

Coventry Group Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

November 01, 2024 — 01:12 am EDT

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Alexander James White, who has acquired additional shares through on-market trades. This move increases his holdings in Richmond Hill Capital Pty Ltd, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects insider activity within the firm.

