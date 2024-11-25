Coventry Group: Director Increases Shareholding

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Alexander James White, who acquired an additional 125,000 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades. This acquisition increases his total indirect shareholding to 22,218,172 shares, reflecting his continued confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

