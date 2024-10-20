Coventry Group Director Increases Shareholding

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Alexander James White, through Richmond Hill Capital Pty Ltd, increased his holdings by acquiring additional shares. This acquisition was made through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan and on-market trades, enhancing White’s stake in the company.

For further insights into AU:CYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.