Coventry Group Director Increases Shareholding

October 20, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Alexander James White, through Richmond Hill Capital Pty Ltd, increased his holdings by acquiring additional shares. This acquisition was made through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan and on-market trades, enhancing White’s stake in the company.

