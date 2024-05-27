Coventry Group Director Increases Shareholding

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Robert James Bulluss, who acquired 3,284 ordinary shares through on-market trades, adjusting his total holdings to 1,129,942 ordinary shares and 54,539 performance rights. The transactions, which took place on the 27th of May 2024, included purchases at various prices ranging from $1.3825 to $1.41 per share.

