News & Insights

Stocks

Coventry Group Director Increases Shareholding

May 27, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Robert James Bulluss, who acquired 3,284 ordinary shares through on-market trades, adjusting his total holdings to 1,129,942 ordinary shares and 54,539 performance rights. The transactions, which took place on the 27th of May 2024, included purchases at various prices ranging from $1.3825 to $1.41 per share.

For further insights into AU:CYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.