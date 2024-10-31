News & Insights

Coventry Group Appoints New Director Amid Shareholder Interest

October 31, 2024 — 06:59 pm EDT

Coventry Group Limited (AU:CYG) has released an update.

Coventry Group Limited announces the appointment of Robert Joseph Martino as a new director, effective November 1, 2024. Although Mr. Martino holds no direct securities in the company, he is an employee and shareholder of Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd, which possesses a significant interest in Coventry Group Limited shares. This move could impact the company’s strategic direction and attract attention from investors.

