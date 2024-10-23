Covenant Logistics reports Q3 EPS $1.09, consensus $1.10

Reports Q3 revenue $ $287.9M, consensus $299.81M…Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David R. Parker, commented: “We are pleased to report third quarter earnings of 94c per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $1.09 per diluted share. “Highlights of our third quarter’s results include year over year freight revenue growth of 2.1%, operating income growth of 7.2%, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income growth of 8.3%. We were also pleased with a $36.6 million sequential reduction of our net indebtedness, composed of total debt and finance lease obligations, net of cash , while improving the average age of our fleet by one month. Our core business continues to perform well despite the prolonged general freight market down cycle, as a result of capitalizing on new value-added commercial opportunities where available, allocating equipment investments toward more profitable operations, and controlling costs. “Our 49% equity method investment with Transport Enterprise Leasing contributed pre-tax net income of $4.0 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.29 per share, in the 2023 quarter. The decrease in pre-tax net income for TEL was primarily a result of deterioration in the equipment market, suppressing gains on sale of used equipment, and increased interest expense associated with higher interest rates on equipment related debt.”

