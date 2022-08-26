Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) shareholders have earned a 32% CAGR over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) share price has flown 130% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! On top of that, the share price is up 50% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Covenant Logistics Group achieved compound earnings per share growth of 40% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 32% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.91.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:CVLG Earnings Per Share Growth August 26th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Covenant Logistics Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Covenant Logistics Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Covenant Logistics Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 48% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Covenant Logistics Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

