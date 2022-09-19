Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Covenant Logistics Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Covenant Logistics Group had US$58.5m of debt, up from US$45.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$4.46m, its net debt is less, at about US$54.0m. NasdaqGS:CVLG Debt to Equity History September 19th 2022

A Look At Covenant Logistics Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Covenant Logistics Group had liabilities of US$150.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$194.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.46m as well as receivables valued at US$141.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$199.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Covenant Logistics Group has a market capitalization of US$403.7m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Covenant Logistics Group has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.38. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 32.9 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Even more impressive was the fact that Covenant Logistics Group grew its EBIT by 120% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Covenant Logistics Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent two years, Covenant Logistics Group recorded free cash flow worth 62% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Covenant Logistics Group's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. Zooming out, Covenant Logistics Group seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Covenant Logistics Group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

