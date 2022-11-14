Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Covenant Logistics (CVLG) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 22.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $39.9 in the previous session. Covenant Logistics has gained 44.1% since the start of the year compared to the -13.8% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the -11.5% return for the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 20, 2022, Covenant Logistics reported EPS of $1.52 versus consensus estimate of $1.37.

For the current fiscal year, Covenant Logistics is expected to post earnings of $5.98 per share on $1.22 billion in revenues. This represents a 65.65% change in EPS on a 16.31% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.22 per share on $1.1 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -29.43% and -9.21%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Covenant Logistics may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Covenant Logistics has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 6.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.5X versus its peer group's average of 6.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Covenant Logistics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Covenant Logistics meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Covenant Logistics shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.