Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Covenant Logistics Group will release Q2 earnings on July 23, 2025, followed by a conference call on July 24.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter earnings on July 23, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, followed by a live conference call on July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the earnings. Interested participants can join the call by dialing specified numbers depending on their location. An audio replay of the call will be available for one week and can also be accessed on the company's investor website in the "Audio Archives" section. Covenant Logistics, a provider of transportation and logistics services in the U.S., offers various services including expedited truckload capacities and freight brokerage, under the NYSE symbol “CVLG.” For further inquiries, contact details for key personnel are provided.

$CVLG Insider Trading Activity

$CVLG insiders have traded $CVLG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATISSE LONG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,114 shares for an estimated $61,210

D MICHAEL KRAMER sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $50,163

$CVLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $CVLG stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE: CVLG) announced its plans to release its second quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its second quarter earnings release on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Individuals with questions may dial in at 877-550-1505 (U.S./Canada) and 0800-524-4760 (International). An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 800-645-7964, access code 3895#. In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon "Audio Archives". For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at





Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, “CVLG.”





For further information contact:





M. Paul Bunn, President









PBunn@covenantlogistics.com









Tripp Grant, Chief Financial Officer









TGrant@covenantlogistics.com









For copies of Company information contact:





Brooke McKenzie, Executive Assistant









BMcKenzie@covenantlogistics.com







