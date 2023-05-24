Covenant Logistics Group Inc - (CVLG) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group Inc - said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $38.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 0.74%, and the highest has been 5.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Covenant Logistics Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 7.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLG is 0.06%, a decrease of 11.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 8,354K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLG is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Covenant Logistics Group Inc - is 47.60. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.08% from its latest reported closing price of 38.99.

The projected annual revenue for Covenant Logistics Group Inc - is 1,115MM, a decrease of 6.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 466K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLG by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 347K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLG by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Patton Albertson Miller Group holds 283K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Scopus Asset Management holds 283K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 250K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 15.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLG by 26.37% over the last quarter.

Covenant Logistics Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset based expedited, dedicated, and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class

