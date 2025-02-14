Covenant Logistics Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 per Share

Covenant Logistics Group declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable March 28, 2025.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share for its Class A and Class B common stock, which will be paid to stockholders of record on March 7, 2025, with an expected payment date of March 28, 2025. This dividend is part of a previously approved cash dividend program by the company's board of directors. The company cautions that future dividends will depend on various factors, including its financial condition and cash flow, and must be approved by the board each quarter. Covenant operates in the transportation and logistics sector, offering a range of services across the United States, with its shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CVLG."

Potential Positives

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, indicating a positive cash flow and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend declaration reflects the company's ongoing dividend program, showcasing financial stability and confidence in future performance.

The scheduled payment date of March 28, 2025, allows investors to anticipate immediate returns on their investments, enhancing shareholder engagement.

Potential Negatives

The declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share may suggest that the company is not in a position to offer a more substantial return to shareholders, indicating potential cash flow constraints.

The forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties and risks regarding future dividends, implying that the company's ability to maintain or increase dividends is not guaranteed.

The disclaimer about the company’s financial condition and potential restrictions on future dividends raises concerns regarding overall financial stability.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Covenant Logistics Group?

Covenant Logistics Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share for Class A and Class B common stock.

When is the dividend payment date for Covenant Logistics Group?

The dividend is expected to be paid on March 28, 2025, to stockholders on record as of March 7, 2025.

What factors affect future dividends for Covenant Logistics Group?

Future dividends are subject to board approval and factors like cash flow, laws, and financial condition.

Where can I find more information on Covenant Logistics Group?

More information is available in their Annual Report on Form 10-K and various SEC filings.

How can I contact Covenant Logistics Group for investor inquiries?

Contact Paul Bunn, President, at PBunn@covenantlogistics.com for investor-related inquiries.

$CVLG Insider Trading Activity

$CVLG insiders have traded $CVLG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY A MOLINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $598,931 .

. JOEY B HOGAN sold 8,700 shares for an estimated $529,204

MATISSE LONG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,114 shares for an estimated $61,210

$CVLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $CVLG stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE: CVLG) (“Covenant” or the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A and Class B common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable to stockholders of record on March 7, 2025, and is expected to be paid on March 28, 2025.





The quarterly cash dividend is pursuant to a cash dividend program previously approved by the Company’s board of directors. The actual declaration of future cash dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates is subject to final determination by the board of directors each quarter.









About Covenant









Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, “CVLG.”







This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical or current fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to our declaration of quarterly dividends. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management and current market conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration of future dividends is subject to approval of our board of directors and various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: our cash flow and cash needs; compliance with applicable law; restrictions on the payment of dividends under existing or future financing arrangements; changes in tax laws relating to corporate dividends; deterioration in our financial condition or results, and those risks, uncertainties, and other factors identified from time-to-time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should review and consider the factors that may affect future results and other disclosures in the Risk Factors section of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.







For further information contact:





Paul Bunn, President







PBunn@covenantlogistics.com







Tripp Grant, Chief Financial Officer







TGrant@covenantlogistics.com







For copies of Company information contact:





Brooke McKenzie, Executive Administrative Assistant











BMcKenzie@covenantlogistics.com





