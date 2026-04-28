Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Price Target Increased by 16.84% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG) has been revised to $37.74 / share. This is an increase of 16.84% from the prior estimate of $32.30 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.98% from the latest reported closing price of $34.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Covenant Logistics Group. This is an decrease of 182 owner(s) or 52.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLG is 0.02%, an increase of 58.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.83% to 13,029K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLG is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 607K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLG by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Patton Albertson Miller Group holds 581K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 454K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLG by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 420K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLG by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 357K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLG by 5.86% over the last quarter.

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