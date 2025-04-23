COVENANT LOGISTICS Earnings Results: $CVLG Reports Quarterly Earnings

COVENANT LOGISTICS ($CVLG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, missing estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $269,360,000, missing estimates of $285,552,396 by $-16,192,396.

COVENANT LOGISTICS Insider Trading Activity

COVENANT LOGISTICS insiders have traded $CVLG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY A MOLINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $598,931 .

. JOEY B HOGAN sold 8,700 shares for an estimated $529,204

MATISSE LONG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,114 shares for an estimated $61,210

COVENANT LOGISTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of COVENANT LOGISTICS stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

