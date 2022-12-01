Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Covenant Logistics (CVLG) closed the most recent trading day at $38.38, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the truckload transportation services provider had gained 6.17% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 10.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Covenant Logistics as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Covenant Logistics is projected to report earnings of $1.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $295.8 million, up 0.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +65.65% and +16.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Covenant Logistics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.76% higher within the past month. Covenant Logistics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Covenant Logistics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.26, so we one might conclude that Covenant Logistics is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

