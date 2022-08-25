Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Covenant Logistics (CVLG) closed the most recent trading day at $33.04, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload transportation services provider had lost 4.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 7.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.68% in that time.

Covenant Logistics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 34.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $296 million, up 7.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.43 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.42% and +14.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Covenant Logistics should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.49% higher within the past month. Covenant Logistics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Covenant Logistics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.74, which means Covenant Logistics is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



