Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Covenant Logistics (CVLG) closed the most recent trading day at $29.17, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the truckload transportation services provider had gained 2.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 13.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.22%.

Covenant Logistics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 34.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $296 million, up 7.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.43 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.42% and +14.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Covenant Logistics should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Covenant Logistics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Covenant Logistics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

