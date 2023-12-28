Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Covenant Logistics (CVLG) ending at $46.53, denoting a +0.98% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the truckload transportation services provider had gained 8.22% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 9.6% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Covenant Logistics in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.05, showcasing a 23.36% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Covenant Logistics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower. Currently, Covenant Logistics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Covenant Logistics is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.68.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, placing it within the bottom 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.