Cove Street Capital Updates Holdings in Research Solutions (RSSS)

Fintel reports that Cove Street Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.65MM shares of Research Solutions Inc (RSSS). This represents 9.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 28, 2022 they reported 2.49MM shares and 9.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.00% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Research Solutions is $4.77. The forecasts range from a low of $4.39 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 111.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.26.

The projected annual revenue for Research Solutions is $36MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Research Solutions. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSSS is 0.23%, an increase of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 8,065K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 683K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSSS by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 634K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 431K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 76.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSSS by 421.10% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 431K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 76.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSSS by 367.36% over the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 409K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSSS by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Research Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research, and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.