News & Insights

US Markets

Cove Point LNG says no operational impact following Baltimore Bridge collapse

Credit: REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson

March 26, 2024 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by Marwa Rashad for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) said on Tuesday that the operations at the terminal were not impacted by the collapse of Baltimore Bridge.

"No operational impacts to Cove Point. We continue to work closely with the United States Coast Guard to ensure that we are operating our facility safely," The company said in response to Reuters inquiries.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.