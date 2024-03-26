Cove Point LNG says no operational impact following Baltimore Bridge collapse

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) said on Tuesday that the operations at the terminal were not impacted by the collapse of Baltimore Bridge.

"No operational impacts to Cove Point. We continue to work closely with the United States Coast Guard to ensure that we are operating our facility safely," The company said in response to Reuters inquiries.

