Cove Point LNG operator: no operational impact following Baltimore Bridge collapse

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm Berkshire Hathaway Energy, the operator of Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, said on Tuesday that operations were not impacted by the collapse of a bridge in the U.S. port of Baltimore.

"No operational impacts to Cove Point. We continue to work closely with the United States' Coast Guard to ensure that we are operating our facility safely," the company said in response to Reuters inquiries.

A 948-foot container ship smashed into a four-lane bridge in the U.S. port of Baltimore early on Tuesday, causing it to collapse and sending cars and people plunging into the river below.

Port traffic was suspended until further notice, Maryland transportation authorities said.

Cove Point, which is upstream from the bridge, is the nearest LNG terminal. ICIS ship tracking data shows Cove Point typically exports about 500,000 metric tons of LNG per month.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Nina Chestney)

