COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme to send out 'hundreds of millions' of J&J shots

GENEVA, March 17 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization-backed COVAX vaccine sharing facility has an agreement to send out "hundreds of millions" of Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N shots, Kate O'Brien, director of WHO's department of immunization, said on Wednesday.

COVAX, backed by WHO and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

In early March, it said the target was to deliver 237 million doses of AstraZeneca's AZN.L shot to 142 countries by the end of May, and it also shipped its first Pfizer PFE.N shots.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, John Miller in Zurich and Ludwig Burger in Berlin; Writing by Nick Macfie; editing by John Stonestreet)

((nicholas.macfie@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3815; Reuters Messaging: nicholas.macfie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.