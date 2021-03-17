US Markets
JNJ

COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme to send out 'hundreds of millions' of J&J shots

Contributors
Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
John Miller Reuters
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The World Health Organization-backed COVAX vaccine sharing facility has an agreement to send out "hundreds of millions" of Johnson & Johnson shots, Kate O'Brien, director of WHO's department of immunization, said on Wednesday.

GENEVA, March 17 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization-backed COVAX vaccine sharing facility has an agreement to send out "hundreds of millions" of Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N shots, Kate O'Brien, director of WHO's department of immunization, said on Wednesday.

COVAX, backed by WHO and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

In early March, it said the target was to deliver 237 million doses of AstraZeneca's AZN.L shot to 142 countries by the end of May, and it also shipped its first Pfizer PFE.N shots.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, John Miller in Zurich and Ludwig Burger in Berlin; Writing by Nick Macfie; editing by John Stonestreet)

((nicholas.macfie@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3815; Reuters Messaging: nicholas.macfie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ AZN PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular