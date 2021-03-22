COVAX on track to deliver 300 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of Q2 - WHO

GENEVA, March 22 (Reuters) - The COVAX facility has brought 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 50 countries and is on track to deliver 300 million doses by the end of the 2nd quarter but some suppliers are having "teething problems", a senior WHO official said on Monday.

"The problem is we simply cannot get enough vaccine, manufacturers now are not able to keep up with our orders," Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO adviser and coordinator of the ACT (Access to COVID-19 Tools) Accelerator, told a news conference.

(Reporting by John Miller, Emma Farge, Silke Koltrowitz; writing by Stephanie Nebehay)

((Stephanie.Nebehay@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 2161; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.nebehay.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; twitter @StephNebehay))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.