COVAX on track to deliver 300 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of Q2 - WHO

The COVAX facility has brought 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 50 countries and is on track to deliver 300 million doses by the end of the 2nd quarter but some suppliers are having "teething problems", a senior WHO official said on Monday.

"The problem is we simply cannot get enough vaccine, manufacturers now are not able to keep up with our orders," Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO adviser and coordinator of the ACT (Access to COVID-19 Tools) Accelerator, told a news conference.

