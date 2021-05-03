US Markets
COVAX gets boost from Moderna deal, Sweden's donation of COVID-19 vaccines -GAVI

Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
GENEVA, May 3 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O will supply 34 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year and Sweden has donated 1 million AstraZeneca AZN.L shots to the global COVAX programme, a small boost as it struggles to get stocks to inoculate the world's poorest people.

The advance purchase contract agreed with Moderna is for up to 500 million doses, but the roll out will only start in the fourth quarter, with 34 million doses available this year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Monday.

