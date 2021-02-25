Covantis agribusiness alliance launches blockchain platform

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Covantis, an alliance of global agribusinesses, said on Thursday it has launched a blockchain platform that will initially cover commodities trade from Brazil.

Initial users of the platform include Covantis’ founding members Archer Daniels Midland ADM.N, Bunge BG.N, Cargill, COFCO, Louis Dreyfus Company and Viterra, it said in a statement.

