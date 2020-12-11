Covanta Holding's (CVA) Steady Investments to Boost Portfolio

Covanta Holding’s CVA focus on developing and commercializing new technology, systematic capital expenditure and efforts to reduce long-term costs of ash disposal will be its key tailwinds.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75.05%, on average.

What’s Driving the Stock?

Over the past several years, Covanta Holding has been investing substantially in the purchase of property, plant and equipment to enhance its infrastructure and serve its customers efficiently. These investments will enable the company to increase safety and reliability of its Energy-from-Waste projects to provide solutions for solid waste and recyclable household wastes.



During the first three quarters of 2020, the majority of waste and service revenues were related to residential waste generation, which were unaffected by the pandemic. Moreover, to strengthen and enhance its existing operations, the company is commercializing new technologies like recycling of wastes, innovating alternative waste treatment processes, effecting combustion and emission controls as well as recycling, reusing or disposing the waste.



Further, to minimize its long-term ash disposal expense and maintain more sustainability while creating new revenue-earning opportunities, the company has been developing its first total ash processing system for sometime now.



Moreover, in 2019, it invested $56 million in different growth projects. It aims to pump $30 million into different endeavors during 2020 to expand its current activities. This includes $15 million worth investments in consolidating international business.

Woes

Stringent laws and regulations in the United States and rising debt levels are headwinds to the stock. Also, non-renewal and possibility of contract cancellations might hinder growth.

Price Performance

Shares of Covanta Holding have gained 42.7% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s rise of 17.3%.

