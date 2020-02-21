Covanta Holding's (CVA) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Covanta Holding Corporation CVA delivered fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 7 cents by 28.6%. The figure also increased 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues



In the quarter under review, Covanta Holding’s revenues amounted to $485 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $479 million by 1.3%. However, the top line declined 3% on a year-over-year basis.



In 2019, the company posted revenues of $1,870 million, up 0.1% from $1,868 million in 2018.

Operational Update



In the reported quarter, Covanta Holding’s total adjusted operating expenses amounted to $441 million, flat year over year.



Interest expenses were $35 million, up 3% from $34 million in the prior-year quarter.



Financial Condition



Covanta Holding had cash and cash equivalents of $37 million as of Dec 31, 2019 compared with $58 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term and project debt was $2,491 million as of Dec 31, 2019 compared with $2,460 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Net cash from operating activities at the end of 2019 was $226 million, lower than $238 million in 2018.



Guidance



Covanta Holding projects 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $415-$445 million and free cash flow in the band of $100-$140 million.



Zacks Rank



