Covanta Holding's (CVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat in Q1

Covanta Holding Corporation CVA reported earnings of a cent per share for first-quarter 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss of 17 cents per share. Also, the bottom line rebounded from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 24 cents per share.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, revenues amounted to $498 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $472 million by 5.5%. The top line also improved 6.4% year over year, primarily owing to higher waste and service, and energy revenues.

Highlights of the Release

In the first quarter, the company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $106 million, up 9.3% from $97 million in the prior-year quarter.



In the reported quarter, Covanta Holding’s total operating expenses summed $484 million, up 0.8% year over year.



Interest expenses were $31 million, down 8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Financial Condition

Covanta Holding had cash and cash equivalents of $56 million as of Mar 31, 2021 compared with $55 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Long-term debt was $2,411 million as of Mar 31, 2021 compared with $2,396 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2021 was $52 million, lower than $61 million in the comparable period of last year.

2021 Outlook

The company lifted its 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA in the range of $460-$480 million from $435-$465 million. Also, it improved free cash flow expectation from the range of $100-$140 million to $125-$155 million.

Zacks Rank

Covanta Holding currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

