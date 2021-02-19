Covanta Holding (CVA) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Covanta Holding Corporation CVA reported earnings of 9 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2020, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a cent by 800%. Meanwhile, the bottom line was in line with the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, revenues amounted to $491 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $487.5 million by 0.7%. The top line also improved 1.2% year over year, primarily owing to higher waste and service, and energy revenues.

Highlights of the Release

At the end of 2020, the company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $424 million, down 0.9% from $428 million at 2019 end.



In the reported quarter, Covanta Holding’s total operating expenses summed $478 million, up 8.4% year over year due to higher plant operating expenses.



Interest expenses were $33 million, down 5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Financial Condition

Covanta Holding had cash and cash equivalents of $55 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $37 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt was $2,396 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $2,366 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Net cash provided by operating activities in 2020 was $254 million, higher than $226 million in 2019.

2021 Outlook

The company estimated 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA in the range of $435-$465 million. Also, it expects free cash flow in the range of $100-$140 million.

Zacks Rank

Covanta Holding currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

