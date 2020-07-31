Covanta Holding (CVA) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2
Covanta Holding Corporation CVA reported a loss of 10 cents per share for second-quarter 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. The figure also compares favorably with the loss of 16 cents a year ago.
Revenues
In the quarter under review, Covanta Holding’s revenues amounted to $454 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $450 million by 0.9%. However, the samedipped 2.8% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to lower water and service revenues.
Highlights of the Release
At the end of the second quarter, the company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $96 million, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter's $94 million.
In the reported quarter, Covanta Holding’s total operating expenses summed $436 million, down 4.6% year over year on lower plant operating expenses.
Interest expenses were $34 million, down 5.6% from $36 million in the prior-year quarter.
Financial Condition
Covanta Holding had cash and cash equivalents of $39 million as of Jun 30, 2020 compared with $37 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Long-term debt was $2,387 million as of Jun 30, 2020 compared with $2,366 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the first half of 2020 was $155 million, higher than $87 million at the end of the first half of 2019.
Zacks Rank
Covanta Holding currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.