Covanta Holding (CVA) Incurs Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q1

Covanta Holding Corporation CVA incurred a loss of 24 cents per share in first-quarter 2020, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. The figure compares unfavourably with earnings of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues



In the quarter under review, Covanta Holding’s revenues amounted to $468 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $457 million by 2.4%. The top line also increased 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Highlights of The Release



At the end of the first quarter, the company’s EBITDA amounted to $97 million compared with $84 million a year ago.



In the reported quarter, Covanta Holding’s total adjusted operating expenses amounted to $480 million, up 4.12% year over year.



Interest expenses were $34 million, down 5.5% from $36 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Condition



Covanta Holding had cash and cash equivalents of $42 million as of Mar 31, 2020 compared with $37 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term and project debt was $2,407 million as of Mar 31, 2020 compared with $2,336 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Net cash from operating activities at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was $61 million, higher than $37 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.



