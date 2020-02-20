Covanta Holding Corporation Q4 Profit Advances

Markets
(RTTNews) - Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $12 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $9 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $485 million from $500 million last year.

Covanta Holding Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $12 Mln. vs. $9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $485 Mln vs. $500 Mln last year.

