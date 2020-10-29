Covanta Holding Corporation Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) released a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $5 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $491 million from $465 million last year.

Covanta Holding Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $5 Mln. vs. $14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q3): $491 Mln vs. $465 Mln last year.

