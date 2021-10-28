Covanta Holding Corporation Q3 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $30 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $5 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $539 million from $491 million last year.

Covanta Holding Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $30 Mln. vs. $5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q3): $539 Mln vs. $491 Mln last year.

