Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -68% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.65, the dividend yield is 4.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVA was $7.65, representing a -57.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.84 and a 16.44% increase over the 52 week low of $6.57.

CVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). CVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports CVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -650%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

