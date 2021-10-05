Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2021

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.21, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVA was $20.21, representing a 0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.19 and a 171.64% increase over the 52 week low of $7.44.

Zacks Investment Research reports CVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 191.67%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cva Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB)

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 3.33% over the last 100 days. MARB has the highest percent weighting of CVA at 3.99%.

