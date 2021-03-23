Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CVA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVA was $13.86, representing a -10.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.56 and a 110.96% increase over the 52 week low of $6.57.

CVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). CVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.21. Zacks Investment Research reports CVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 110.71%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

