Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 23, 2021

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.23, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVA was $17.23, representing a -2.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.76 and a 131.59% increase over the 52 week low of $7.44.

CVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04. Zacks Investment Research reports CVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 201.19%, compared to an industry average of 11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (CVA)

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (CVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 16.25% over the last 100 days. AIRR has the highest percent weighting of CVA at 3.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.