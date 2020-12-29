Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.14, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVA was $13.14, representing a -18.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.13 and a 100% increase over the 52 week low of $6.57.

CVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). CVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.21. Zacks Investment Research reports CVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -546.43%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVA as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 21.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CVA at 5.08%.

