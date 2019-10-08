Covanta Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CVA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Covanta Holding Corp (Symbol: CVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.96, changing hands as low as $16.81 per share. Covanta Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.92 per share, with $18.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.