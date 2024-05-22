News & Insights

Covalon Technologies Q2 Financial Results Reveal

May 22, 2024 — 07:49 am EDT

Covalon Technologies (TSE:COV) has released an update.

Covalon Technologies Ltd., a leading medical technologies firm, will unveil its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results before the market opens on May 29, 2024. Following the release, the company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for the same day to discuss the results with participants who can join via webcast link or phone. The event promises insights into Covalon’s performance and strategies, and a recording will be available on the company’s website for those unable to attend live.

