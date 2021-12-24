Covalon CFO Danny Brannagan To Step Down In January 2022

(RTTNews) - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVALF) said that its Chief Financial Officer Danny Brannagan will be stepping down in January 2022 to pursue other endeavours.

The company plans to appoint an interim Chief Financial Officer while it undertakes a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Covalon Technologies is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures.

