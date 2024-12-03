Cousins Props Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cousins Props (NYSE:CUZ) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cousins Props and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $32.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 9.54%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $29.67.

The standing of Cousins Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $32.00 $31.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $34.00 $31.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $33.00 $31.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $35.00 $30.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $30.00 $29.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $31.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cousins Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cousins Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cousins Props's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Cousins Props

Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership, management, and development of properties in the Southern United States. Cousins Properties' real estate portfolio mainly comprises offices and mixed-use developments that encompass both apartment and retail space. Offices make up the vast majority of the portfolio in terms of total square footage. Cousins' assets are mainly located in Texas and Georgia, with North Carolina also playing host to a smaller amount of rental space. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from its properties, the majority of which comes from its office locations. A diverse set of tenants in the cities of Houston and Atlanta represent the company's key markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Cousins Props's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cousins Props's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cousins Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cousins Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cousins Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.61.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

